Hearne Ave. hit and run

Ford F-150 flipped after hit and run.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police officers are investigating a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital.

According to officers, a Ford Fusion was trying to turn south onto Hearne Avenue around 12:20 a.m. when a Ford F-150 heading north on Hearne at a high rate of speed t-boned the Fusion and sent it into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to an eye witness, the driver and passenger of the F-150 left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators are searching for the driver and believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

