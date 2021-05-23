SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police officers are investigating a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital.
According to officers, a Ford Fusion was trying to turn south onto Hearne Avenue around 12:20 a.m. when a Ford F-150 heading north on Hearne at a high rate of speed t-boned the Fusion and sent it into a ditch.
The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to an eye witness, the driver and passenger of the F-150 left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators are searching for the driver and believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.