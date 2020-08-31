Hollywood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is recovering at Ochsner LSU Helath after getting shot in the face early Monday in Shreveport.

The shooting happened just after 12:30, on Hollywood near Hearne and Waggoner Avenue. 

Officers on scene told KTBS 3 that the victim was driving when he was shot and ran to a nearby gas station for help. 

Officers found at least 16 shell casings at the scene. 

Police are working to identify a suspect and a possible motive. 

If you have any information contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.

