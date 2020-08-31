SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is recovering at Ochsner LSU Helath after getting shot in the face early Monday in Shreveport.
The shooting happened just after 12:30, on Hollywood near Hearne and Waggoner Avenue.
Officers on scene told KTBS 3 that the victim was driving when he was shot and ran to a nearby gas station for help.
Officers found at least 16 shell casings at the scene.
Police are working to identify a suspect and a possible motive.
If you have any information contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.