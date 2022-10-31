SHREVEPORT, La. - On September 22, Shreveport Police officers responded to a report of an unknown black male who had broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. The same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes.
During the investigation, detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. Images from that footage are being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.
If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.