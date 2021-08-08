SHREVEPORT, La- On Sunday afternoon, a man was shot several times after arguing with another man. The victim's gunshot wounds are considered life-threatening.
SPD responded to the shooting just before noon on Sunday. It happened on the 2300 block of Marion Street at the Lake Side Gardens Apartments.
Two men were sitting in their cars while they were arguing. The suspect shot the victim in his torso and shoulder using a semi-automatic rifle. He was taken to the hospital by a friend.
Police say the suspect was driving a small gray SUV. They describe him as a Black male with a lighter skin tone. He also had dreadlocks and wore blue jeans with a white t-shirt.
If you know who the suspect is, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.