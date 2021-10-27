SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested four people in the shooting death of 19-year-old Emmanual E. King in May.
Police said King was found inside an apartment in the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue.
During their investigation, police developed information that Deangelo Whitaker and Anderito Smith Jr., both 21, were responsible for the shooting.
On May 6, investigators arrested Whitaker at a home in Bossier City. He was charged with illegal possession of stolen things after a stolen vehicle, believed to be the one used to leave the scene of the fatal shooting was located at his home.
The next day detectives received arrest warrants for Whitaker and Smith charging them with one count each of second-degree murder. Their bond was set at $500,000. each.
Also on May 7, Kimara Thomas was arrested for failure to report the commission of felonies.
On June 7, the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender’s Task Force arrested Smith in Los Angeles.
The fourth suspect, Zykeyland Johnson, 21, was arrested in DeSoto Parish Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. Johnson's bond has not been set.