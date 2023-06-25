SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, K9 handler Sergeant Jeff Hammer and his partner K9 Harrie responded to assist officers in finding suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle following a chase.
While tracking the suspects, K9 Harrie sustained a heat-related injury.
K9 Harrie was rushed to the Animal Emergency Clinic but ultimately died due to his injuries.
Chief Wayne Smith and the Shreveport Police Department would like to thank everyone at the Animal Emergency Clinic for their life-saving efforts.
K9 Harrie was a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois and had served the citizens of Shreveport since January 2018.
At one point in his career, Harrie was thought to be a “lost cause”, but Harrie was assigned to Sergeant Jeff Hammer, a long-time K9 handler and animal lover. With the help of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department K9 trainers, Sergeant Hammer turned Harrie into an exceptional K9 partner that began assisting in training other police K9s. Harrie became one of the most sought after K9s in the area.