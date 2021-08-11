SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are searching for two men in connection with the June 26 homicide of Keshun Cole.
Datavious Simmons, 19, is wanted for one count of second-degree murder, and Joshua Thomas, 19, is wanted for one count of failure to report the commission of certain felonies. Bond has not been set for either man.
Cole, 20, was fatally shot while driving down Union Avenue at West 62nd Street. Police found him unresponsive in his wrecked car. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Call 318-673-7373 or visit the app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service and only wants your information, not your name.