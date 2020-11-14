SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Police Department needs your help finding 15-year-old Shandreal Douglas.
She was reported as a missing person on November 9th, and she was last seen at the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue.
Douglas was last seen wearing a light orange shirt with "SLEEP" written on it, grey and white jogging pants, white tennis shoes, and a scarf on her head.
Douglas is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.
If you have information on where she is, please contact the Shreveport Police Youth Services Division at 318-673-7020.