SHREVEPORT, La- A shooting early Saturday morning left a man fighting for his life and a suspect on the run.
Shreveport Police Department Spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite said the shooting happened after 7:30 a.m. at the 1400 block of Grigsby Street.
Officers at the scene say they found a 34-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Ochsner LSU for surgery, where he is still in critical condition.
SPD Violent Crimes Investigators say that the victim was allegedly shot by his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jenalisha Lawrence.
They say Lawrence shot her boyfriend after a conversation where he refused to argue with her.
Police say Lawrence left the scene in a green Honda Accord with primer on the front of the passenger side door. While Lawrence has two addresses in town, investigators believe she went to Dallas, Texas where she is from.
Detectives released a warrant charging Lawrence with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, with a bond of $150,000.
Shreveport Police asks that anyone with information about this shooting or the location of Lawrence to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)-673-7373.