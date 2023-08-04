SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police officer has been arrested by state Probation and Parole officers after they went to a home to check on a parolee who lived there.
Treona McCarter, 30, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Friday just after 6 a.m. on several drug and gun charges. Her bond was set at $127,500.
McCarter was one of four police officers arrested in the 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen. State Judge Chris Victory acquitted the officers in June 2022. McGlothen died in police custody after fighting with the officers who were accused of using force to detain him.
Shreveport police say they were told about the arrest.