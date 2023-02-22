SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer is expected to be okay after being attacked just after noon Wednesday when responding to a loitering call.
Shreveport police spokesman Chris Bordelon said a female police officer responded to a call of a homeless man loitering in front of a store on Olive Street near Line Avenue. The man had been accused of shoplifting at the store and refused to leave the area.
The officer was assisted by citizens who helped the man who attacked her, Bordelon said.
Bordelon declined an on-camera interview, saying they are still trying to sort out details.
This is the second officer to be assaulted in less than a week. During Saturday's Mardi Gras parade, a Grand Cane man is accused of slamming a female officer onto a vehicle then trying to choke her after he was pulled over on a traffic violation. That man, Colby Bracknell, 22, and the woman who was with him were arrested on assorted charges.