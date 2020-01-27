SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport police officers have been arrested, according to statements released Monday morning by Police Chief Ben Raymond.
Delandro Washington, 28, was arrested Saturday on a charge of improper telephone communications, improper language, harassment. He's on leave pending further investigation, Raymond said.
Jaquerus Turner. 24, was also arrested Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. He's still incarcerated in the Caddo Correctional Center.
He's also on leave pending further investigation, Raymond said.
"A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation," Raymond said about both officers.
