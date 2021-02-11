SHREVEPORT, La. - Plans for the Shreveport Police Department to collaborate with mental health groups in the city to better respond to calls specifically related to mental health situations are in the works.
Police Chief Ben Raymond spoke exclusively with KTBS about his plan.
"Police officers are dealing with a lot more people who have mental health issues and quite often unfortunately, that could lead to use of force encounters and escalate the level of violence that could be used between law enforcement and citizens," he said.
Raymond said the police department is currently going through proposals submitted by multiple mental health organizations.
"So we're gonna kind of work in conjunction with mental health experts so that we have better encounters with citizens, less violent encounters with citizens and overall just provide better service," Raymond said.
He said a trial run of the initiative this spring could include mental health experts going into communities with police. The experts would be available to call 24/7 for both police and residents.
KTBS asked the chief about the Tommie McGlothen case. McGlothen was suffering from a mental illness when he died in April after fighting with Shreveport police officers.
Police were investigating an attempted car burglary on Eileen Lane near Cross Lake. Four officers were indicted on charges for their actions in McGlothen's death.
Raymond was asked if the McGlothen case influenced his decision to support the new mental health initiative.
"I think certainly, you can't talk about mental health issues locally without the Tommie McGlothen case coming up. Although I'm not going to speak specifically about that case, it's ongoing criminal litigation at this point, it does lend itself to the conversation that we deal with people on a daily basis who have mental health conditions and that perhaps or not perhaps, there are certainly people that are better trained at dealing specifically at mental health problems than police," Raymond said.
San Antonio and Houston have similar crisis intervention teams. The trial run in Shreveport is expected to start in the coming months. According to the police chief, the city's Community Development Office is working to help find federal funding for the program.