SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Substitute Police Chief Wayne Smith announced at Tuesday's city council meeting a new plan to ensure officers spend more time on the streets.
Smith said the first step is to allow more officers to keep their patrol cars at home overnight. He said this would allow them to go straight to their patrol locations where they will be allowed to clock-in from their vehicles, without having to go to the station first.
These measures would put several more hours of patrol units on the streets and would eliminate the lag-time required for officers to drive to the station before going on-site.
Smith believes there are 72 vehicles available for at-home storage. Soon, he hopes to increase that number by 50. These measures, if implemented, could save Shreveport over $80,000 in fuel costs as well, Smith said.
He added that the citizens of Shreveport should be patient with police and that real innovation is happening in their department.