SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police would like to make the public aware that they have received word of multiple phone scams in the area.
The scammer may say you have a warrant for your arrest, owe taxes, or otherwise violate the law and then demand payment. They will often request this payment in gift cards or other unusual forms of payment and threaten to arrest you if you don’t pay. A police officer, deputy, or federal agent will never demand payment over the phone or online.
No member of the Shreveport Police Department will ever send emails, texts, or make phone calls soliciting money or gift cards. Please do not respond to the emails and DO NOT give them any personal information.
If you are unsure if the caller is a scammer, use caution. Slow down and ask questions of telemarketers. Legitimate businesses and charities will answer questions and give you time to consider a purchase or donation. Scam callers will pressure you to commit right away.