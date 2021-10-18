SHREVEPORT, La.- Three shootings in one hour, send people to the hospital and Shreveport police and EMS crews scramblig to respond.
The gunfire began around 6:30 p.m., with a shooting near Fern Avenue and Gregg Street.
The second shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m., on East Dudley near Cornwell Avenue. Officers at the scene tell KTBS that a male was shot in the knee and a female victim was shot in the shoulder.
Both were taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport and are expected to recover.
The third shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., near the corner or Lillian Street and Portland Avenue, where KTBS has learned one man was killed.
An officer at the scene tells KTBS that the victim was shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.
