SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced that beginning Tuesday, patrol officers will change their response to certain types of calls in order to be more proactive in their crime fighting efforts.
The changes are blamed on manpower shortages that continue to plague the department. "We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we move forward with the changes," he said.
The following are the changes:
Private property accidents - Officers will not respond to minor accidents that occur off the roadway. Drivers that are involved in a private property accident should exchange information. There are exceptions, such as if any occupant of the vehicle is injured, if there is damage to private property (example: vehicle hits a home), or if the damage is in excess of $500 an officer will make the report.
Parking complaints - Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking complaints should be called in to 318-673-6950. Leave a message detailing the location and nature of the parking complaint and a call back number so that officers can reach you. After hours, on weekends, and on holidays, parking complaints can be called in through the non-emergency line at 318-673-7300 option #3.
Ungovernable juveniles - Police will no longer respond to children who will not follow parent’s rules and orders. These families need to contact Volunteers for Youth Justice at 318-425-1883 to enroll in the Families in Need of Services Program.
Animal complaints - Animal nuisance complaints will be handled by Caddo Parish Animal and Mosquito Services at 318-226-6624. Police officers will respond to dog bites or actively aggressive animals if there is an immediate threat of harm to a person.
Message delivery and complimentary rides - Messages will no longer be delivered unless it is a death notification or a situation where there is a life-threatening emergency.
Civil matters - Police will no longer respond to civil matters concerning property, nor will they stand by why people get property from a former residence. The Shreveport City Marshal's Office will handle those matters. They can be reached at 318-673-6809.
Child custody disputes - Custody swaps should be done at the “safe swap” location at 1234 Texas at the Shreveport Police Department, The Safe Swap area is just in front of the patrol desk on the Texas Avenue side of the department and is video monitored.
Misdemeanor thefts (thefts under $1,000) – All misdemeanor theft reports will be made over the phone by calling 318-673-7300, option #3. If video evidence or other evidence needs to be collected, citizens can follow up with the investigations bureau at 318-673-6955 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drug complaints - If a drug transaction is actively taking place police will respond. To report ongoing narcotic sales and known drug locations, citizens should contact the narcotics division at 318-673-7040.
COVID-19 complaints - The State Fire Marshal’s Office should be contacted for all business related COVID-19 mask complaints