SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for a man suspected of beating a woman in the presence of her 2-year-old son.
Shreveport Police Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jordan Morgan. Morgan is wanted for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense and one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.
Shreveport Police officers said they responded to the report of domestic abuse in the 4300 Block of North Market last May.
If you have information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to provide information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.