SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators have named the man believed to have been responsible for the shooting of a 15-year-old outside of a home in the 2700 block of Marquette Street Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday, Shreveport police located a male teenager who was suffering from multiple gunshot injuries at a residence in the block. He was transported to Ochsner LSU with life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.
Evidence collected throughout the week led them to identify Omareon Spann, 18, as the person they believe responsible. On Friday, Spann was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal property damage.
No bond has been set.
Spann is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300.