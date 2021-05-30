SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for a senior citizen that went missing Saturday morning from his Anderson Island home.
Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Ralph Schultz walked away from his home.
Shreveport police say Schultz's family members reported him missing later in the day. Schultz is a 71-year-old white male who suffers from dementia.
He was last seen in the 700 block of Kimbrough Street.
Police say his last clothing description is unknown.
SPD has asked the public to call the Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Detectives Holmes at 318-510-3162 or 318-673-7020 if anyone has seen or has information on Schultz's whereabouts.