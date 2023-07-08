SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for two children that are said to have run away from home together.
Family members said the two siblings Quinterrica Jackson,14, and Quincy Williams, 11, ran away on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. from a residence in the 3300 block of Miller Street. They were last seen walking in the 2600 block of Waggoner carrying multiple bags.
Jackson is described as being 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. Williams is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. His last clothing description is unknown.
Quinterrica has been known to frequent the Cooper Road area, as well as the area between West Cedar Grove and Sunset Acres. The children also have family in the Queensborough area.
The Shreveport Police Department is asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these two children to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300.