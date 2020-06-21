Shreveport Police search for second suspect in alleged robbery turned shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are currently on the scene investigating what they believe started as a robbery before ending in an exchange of gunfire.
Just before 6:30 A.M., SPD responded to a shots fired call in the 3200-block of Ardis Taylor Road in Shreveport's Summer Grove neighborhood when they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Shreveport Police tell KTBS 3 that a man was in his garage when he was approached by two men.
After exchanging words, one of the suspects pulled a gun and began firing, the victim was struck in the chest but was able to return fire, hitting one of the suspects in the leg.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
One suspect is in custody and currently being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The second suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a burgundy SUV.
No other suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Shreveport Police Department or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.