SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue to investigate and armed robbery turned attempted murder that happened early Sunday morning.
One man is behind bars and the search is on for a second one. Arrested in the incident is 21-year-old Marcus Smith of Keithville. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.
The second suspect is described as a medium to dark-skinned black male who has a heavier build. His hair is lower on the sides and medium length on top. He was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans with maroon underwear or shorts underneath and a red t-shirt, which was tied around his neck. He was driving what looked to be a dark red or burgundy older model Ford Expedition SUV.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 3200 block of Ardis Taylor Road in Shreveport's Summer Grove neighborhood. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds and another being held at gunpoint.
Investigators were able to determine that two armed would-be robbers entered the house through the garage and were met by the homeowner. The gunmen held the homeowner at gunpoint and demanded money.
A female resident of the home heard what was going on, armed herself with a handgun and confronted the robbers. That led to an exchange of gunfire between the female family member and one of the robbery suspects.
The male homeowner was shot in the chest by one of the robbery suspects. Smith was shot in the leg by the female resident.
The second robbery suspect drove away from the scene in a burgundy SUV, while the female held Smith at gunpoint until officers arrived and took him into custody.
Smith and the homeowner were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Smith was still in the hospital early Sunday morning.
Investigators are asking anyone with information relative to the second suspect to contact them at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their App P3 Tips. Crime Stoppers pays cash for information leading to the arrest of individuals that commit crimes.