SHREVEPORT, La- A shooting early Saturday morning in Shreveport left one man injured and the search continues for a suspect.
Sgt. Angie Willhite said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grigsby Street.
Willhite said a 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Ochsner LSU for treatment.
Police say they are searching for the victim girlfriend, Jenalisha Lawrence, 29. She shot her boyfriend after a conversation where he refused to argue with her, police said.
Lawrence faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $150,000.