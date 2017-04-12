Back to back shootings take the life of one victim, and send a second to University Health with a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to police, 18 year-old Dimitri McLaurin of the 700 block of March Street was shot at about 3:20 this afternoon inside a unit at the Grimmet Drive Apartments in North Shreveport. He was taken to University Health to be treated for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.
Officers believe the suspect fled the scene on foot following the crime.
The incident comes after 23-year-old Carlos Taylor was gunned down outside the Hollywood Mini Mart on the corner of Hollywood and Jewella Tuesday afternoon.
That shooting brings the 2017 homicide count to 17, compared to 8 at the end of April in 2016. Police Chief Alan Crump assures that law enforcement is staying on top of the spike in violent crime.
"What I want to say to the public is what I've been saying, we have to remain vigilant," said Crump following the homicide on Tuesday. "The police, we are active in our patrols and the different operations that we are running and things we are trying to do to bring calm to our city. But one thing remains the same, in our neighborhoods, it might be time for citizens,neighbors to get acquainted with each other again."
Police have not released any suspects in either of these cases, but say they are confident their investigations will lead them to the shooters.
SPD urges anyone with information related to either of the cases to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.