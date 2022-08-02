SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for suspects involved with a July 4th business burglary.
Three men are suspected to be involved with the burglary in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership. In surveillance video a white male is seen burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV.
Police said an air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary. The suspect left the scene in a 2008 GMC Envoy LA tag 105FHS. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 318-673-6955 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.