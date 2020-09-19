PICTURE: The victim of the shooting was allegedly in this wrecked car, and went to the hospital. According to the victim's sister, the victim was chased by a Mustang and got away. The car is located at Southern Ave. in front of the west entrance of Mall St. Vincent.
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News is currently at the scene of a shooting located at Dudley Dr. and Beckham Dr. Units are down to 12.
Shreveport police are searching for the suspect and the victim is unknown at this time.
Mall St. Vincent is all taped off. This story is developing.