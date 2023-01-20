SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway teens.
Police said Ziare Wilson ran away from a relative's home on 9100 Walker road.
Wilson is described as having rainbowed colored hair. He is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs.
Police are also searching for Bernecia Johnson, 15, who they said ran away from home.
She was last seen on 2800 Jonathan Lane getting into a light grey Ford Focus. She has black and blonde braided hair and was last seen wearing bleach washed blue jeans with several holes and a beige sweater and grey slippers.