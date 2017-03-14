Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WINDS WILL SHIFT AROUND TO THE NORTHWEST WITH SPEEDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&