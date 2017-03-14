Shreveport Police investigators are looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen car to steal lawn equipment Sunday in west Shreveport.
The car, a maroon colored Oldsmobile, was stolen in the overnight hours of March 12 to March 13 in the 200 block of East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.
Authorities have collected a photo of the man they believe used the stolen automobile to steal lawn equipment from the bed of a separate victim’s pickup truck, and, moments later drive off in the stolen maroon colored Oldsmobile.
Police are asking anyone with any information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org