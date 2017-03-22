Shreveport police are still working to identify the man responsible for an armed robbery of a local gas station last week.

Back on March 15, Shreveport Police responded to the Citgo gas station relative to an armed robbery of the business. In speaking with employees there, it was learned that a gunman wearing a bandana over his face and wearing gloves, entered the store and demanded money from the register. The armed man was armed with what was described as a semi-automatic handgun with a drum style ammunition magazine. The gunman reportedly pushed one of the employees while demanding money be handed over.

Following the heist, the gunman made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business. There were no reports of injuries.

Persons with any information on the crime are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockemup.org. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.