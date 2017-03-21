Shreveport police are busy this morning following a Monday evening shooting that sent a local man to the hospital.
It happened after 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
Police identify the injured man as 19-year-old Anthony Johnson of Shreveport. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe Johnson was at a Hillcrest Avenue home when he and someone he knew got into a dispute. The other man pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.
Then man then fled the scene in a red sports car, possibly a Ford Mustang.