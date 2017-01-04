A Shreveport woman is recovering after being struck by a hit and run driver back in late December.
On December 29, 2016, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the intersection of Linwood Avenue at West 72nd Street regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a car which fled the scene following the accident.
When officers arrived at the scene, it was learned the victim, an adult female, was exiting a Sportran bus and was attempting to cross the street when a white Chevrolet Caprice sedan, traveling along Linwood Avenue, struck the woman, sending her through the air. Fortunately the woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening; however, the driver of the car did not stick around to render aid.
Authorities with the Shreveport Police Department's Crash investigations were able to recover an image of the suspect's vehicle and are hopeful it's release to the public will assist in identifying the driver responsible for the careless act. Authorities believe that the vehicle frequents the area and may be easier to spot due to the car's aftermarket sunroof. Persons with any information about the crime are urged to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.