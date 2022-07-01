SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who shot then stole another man's car early Tuesday morning.
The carjacking happened in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3900 block of Jewella Avenue. The victim told police four men approached him, and one shot him in the leg.
The carjackers then left in his vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.