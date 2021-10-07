SHREVEPORT,La- The Shreveport Police Department, along with ten other cities, are joining a nationwide partnership created by the U.S. Department of Justice, in order to fight crime in the city.
The federal government created the partnership, known as the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP), as a means to address the rise in crime throughout the country.
Shreveport will be receiving new training opportunities, alongside an increase in access to subject-matter experts, as well as more advanced equipment. City officials are confident that the partnership will be a great benefit toward the city's policing efforts.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said that he is hopeful that all of his officers will have access to the training that is available through the partnership.
The partnership will last three years and, within that time, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says that the public will be kept aware of the progress being made.