SHREVEPORT, La. - It's well-known that the Shreveport Police Department is short officers. The latest figures show a shortage of about 131 officers.
And all indications are that it's not getting better anytime soon.
At a recent City Council meeting, Police Chief Wayne Smith said the department can't keep up with attrition. Fifteen officers are in training right now, but by the time they hit the streets Smith expects about that many other officers will have left the department. And there's another issue on the horizon.
"A difficult next year or so because so many have reached the point where they can retire and I do expect eight or 10 on the top end ranking people to retire this year," Smith said.
And with those retirements, lower ranking officers move up, creating a domino effect in terms of officers on the street and a shortage for the department.
KTBS talked with a recruitment coordinator for SPD about some of the things they are doing to try and stem the tide.
"For the first time in SPD's history we actually are seeking and processing lateral applicants. What that means is that we are accepting applications for all officers that are currently post certified. They can come here, and we can hire them right off the bat and put them on the street with a training officer and we're able to immediately increase our workforce and we've found that to be pretty successful here lately," said Cpl. Chris Bordelon.
Bordelon also said the 13% raise that all city employees got in 2021, including police officers, has been helpful in retaining some officers.
KTBS compared Shreveport police officer salaries against Bossier City police. Here's a look:
Shreveport Police Department
- Academy pay: $32,682
- First year after the academy: $39,845
- After first year on patrol: $45,945
- Hiring incentives: none offered
Bossier City Police Department
- Base pay: $37,596.
- Add-ons: $600 a year with AED/CPR certification, $6,000 a year state supplemental for total of $44,196 after first year of service.
- Extra: 2% annual raise, as well as incentive pay for specialized units