SHREVEPORT, La - The Shreveport Police Department is showing its support for Child Abuse Awareness Month, which is this month, in a very visible way outside the police headquarters on Texas Avenue.
The front lawn is decorated with pinwheels, which serve as symbols of support for all victims of child abuse. Shreveport police Sgt. Brandon Ortiz and his wife, Anissa Ortiz, a police communications officer, designed this year’s garden.
SPD invites all local police agencies, government officials, community outreach groups, and any citizens to stand with them to show solidarity and commitment to ending child abuse.