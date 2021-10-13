SHREVEPORT, La. - One of the main issues that Shreveport police is dealing with amidst the rise in crime is a lack of officers available for duty. During a pandemic economy and with a national spotlight on policing, fewer people are willing to put on a badge.
Cpl. Chris Bordelon says that most of the people that become recruits come to the police with an interest to be an officer. But, for others that recruiters reach, whether at job fairs or recruiting events, it can become difficult for those on the fence to make a commitment to serve.
Bordelon said anyone who has concerns about being able to handle the job should understand that their training makes them able to deal with the situations that get thrown in officers' way.
He added that Shreveport police candidates receive some of the most extensive training in the entire state. But ultimately, Bordelon sees policing as an act of service, and anyone who wants to be involved should do so because of a love for their community.
Anyone interested in becoming an officer can contact recruiters at 318-673-7157. Bordelon said anyone can call his number as well at 318-517-2710. Another option is to contact recruiters at the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page.
If all fails, Bordelon says, you can show up to the Shreveport Police Academy doors and talk with someone there.