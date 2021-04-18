SHREVEPORT, La- A Shreveport Police SUV got stuck in a ditch after a chase at Hattie Perry Recreation Center on Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 6 p.m.
SPD says the park was already crowded, and that people on dirt bikes and ATV's were doing donuts at the park. When an officer went to talk to the group, a person on an ATV took off.
Another officer at the park saw someone on a dirt bike or ATV with a pistol. The officer followed this person until they drove the SUV into a ditch.
SPD says the officer is okay, and the person they were chasing got away.