SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police SUV got stuck in a ditch after a chase at Hattie Perry Recreation Center on Sunday evening.
Police say the park was already crowded, and that people on dirt bikes and ATV's were doing donuts at the park. When an officer went to talk to the group, a person on an ATV took off.
Another officer at the park saw someone on a dirt bike or ATV with a pistol. The officer followed this person until they drove the SUV into a ditch.
Police say the officer is okay, and the person they were chasing got away.