SHREVEPORT, La.-- Shreveport police are focusing on traffic safety.
They are out looking for speeders and drunk drivers.
On Friday night starting at 10 p.m., they are hosting a DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport. Officers trained in field sobriety, will be looking for clues that a person is impaired.
In 2023, there have been nine traffic deaths so far. In 2022, there were 31.
On Thursday, Shreveport police targeted speeders on I-20 and I-49. They issued 69 citations. They want you to slow down. Cpl. Chris Bordelon says all of the patrol cars are going to be equipped with radars so all patrol officers can write tickets.