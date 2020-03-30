SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport plans to crack down on businesses and individuals ignoring Gov. Jon Bel Edwards’ executive order shutting down non-essential businesses.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Monday that violators will be fined and possibly jailed.
Police enforcement goes into effect immediately. Violators will be given a misdemeanor summons.
“Those acts are considered egregious and knowingly in violation to the governor’s prohibition against 10 or more people gathered in close proximity to one another,' Raymond said. "Violators may not receive a warning but can expect to receive a summons upon initial contact.”
Business that continue to violate the order may be shut down during the remainder of the governor’s declaration which is April 13 but it may be extended.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson also said today in a separate announcement there are some in the community who have "egregiously ignored and violated" the governor's order.
"We responded to several reports of large groups and gatherings this weekend that had to be dispersed. While our agencies have had high hopes that the public would take it among themselves to abide by this order, after this weekend it is clear that further action will be necessary to protect public safety," Richardson said.
In response, the sheriff's office in cooperation with Mansfield Police Department will be strictly enforce the limit on gatherings in the city and parish.
"Permits are not being issued for any public meetings, gatherings, trail rides or otherwise at this time. If you or your organization have a gathering scheduled, you are hereby notified to cancel/postpone until further notice. We appreciate all of those who have taken it upon themselves to do their part in helping our community," Richardson said.