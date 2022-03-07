SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. State troopers and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies will also take part. The location has not been released
The checkpoint will target drivers who are not wearing protection devices but is not limited to seatbelt offenses. Officers working the safety checkpoint will use spotters to identify drivers that are not in compliance with the state’s occupant protection laws.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.