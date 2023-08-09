SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department is working to cut their officer shortage and strengthen their response times. Shreveport now has 135 vacant police officer positions.
Responses for low priority calls have gotten dramatically longer. Burglary response in 2019 went from 4 minutes and 58 seconds to 8 minutes and 34 seconds.
The department is taking steps to improve your safety.
“Obviously the shortages, the problems with recruiting, getting people into this occupation is not just unique to Shreveport, Louisiana. It appears to be an issue all around the country,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
Shreveport faces a unique challenge recruiting officers.
“Many agencies are close within our region, within a couple of hundred miles, offer a considerable amount more entry level salaries, benefits, just all kinds of things that makes it even more difficult for us to recruit people to this profession,” said Smith.
Shreveport officers make $2,410 per month during the academy then $2,946 per month once they hit the street.
Finding discrepancies did not take long.
Caddo Parish deputies make $3,656.38 per month their first year, and they are promised a $7,200 dollar bonus after their first year. Shreveport’s state bonus is about $500. Across the river, Bossier City pays $3,133 per month for new officers. But Shreveport police say they offer some extra benefits.
“Bringing back some educational incentives, being able to offer a home storage unit, just a lot of things that are going to be very beneficial,” said Smith.
Shreveport has also applied for a state program that would let them give first time officers a $5,000 sign on bonus. Beyond just the pay, Smith says there are other obstacles in recruiting - hearing one sentiment frequently:
“For the risk that's involved. I don't think I want to go in that direction,” said Smith.
They are not wrong. In Shreveport there have been six officer involved shootings just this year. According to the FBI, assaults on law enforcement officers nationwide increased 11.2% from 2020 to 2021.
“And overall, it just does not appear to be the profession that it used to be where hundreds of thousands of people pushed that direction,” said Smith.
But Smith says for him and other officers, the risk is worth it.
“There is so much more to being a police officer than enforcing the law, being a true servant to this community, being able to help people in so many other ways. Other than writing my ticket or taking them to jail,” said Smith.
Smith is hoping they can fill their vacancies with people who feel the same way, and he is pushing harder than ever before to attract recruits.
“We're going to change our strategy. We're going to reach further destinations. We're going to look at advertising. We're going to do a lot of creative things to bring more candidates to the Shreveport Police Department,” said Smith.