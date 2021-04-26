SHREVEPORT, La. - In order to fight crime, it helps to have a strong police force.
Shreveport Police Officers Association President Michael Carter and many others would not describe police department as a strong force right now. Close to 100 officer vacancies haven't been filled. The dangerous work on a daily basis and lower than average pay has the head of the union speaking up for the rank and file.
"You're at the position now that the forcefulness and the strong handed type of management ... it's not working, people are resigning. You can't stop them from quitting. We're not in the military. They can resign, they can offer you a letter of resignation, retirement or whatever it takes and they're going to keep doing that," Carter said.
"The citizens of Shreveport, I know, want them to stay here. They're tired of training people only to go other locations and facilities. If you'll look on our Facebook page you'll see the latest comparison. After the 4% raise we are at the bottom, we're at the bottom of the region. We do not have an average regional salary," he said.
According to the police officers association the average base salary in the region, which includes many cities in Texas, is around $63,000 a year. Shreveport's is about $41,000 a year.