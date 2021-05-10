SHREVEPORT, La. -- A show of force from the Shreveport Police Officers Association (SPOA) hopes to sway city council members against a plan by Chief Ben Raymond for 12-hour shifts for his understaffed department.
SPOA President Lt. Michael Carter says 170 members voted unanimously against the plan and signed a petition, which Carter shared with KTBS 3 News.
"They expressed the fact that this would absolutely destroy them," Carter said of the membership's vote.
The union opposition comes as the city council prepares to vote on a resolution in support of the shift change. Councilman Grayson Boucher sponsors the city's resolution. He says he wants Shreveport leadership to send a message of support for the move to state lawmakers.
That's as a bill sponsored by State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, is moving through the legislature to allow trhe police department to make that change. The police are grappling with an officer shortage of now more than 100.
"One of the things that we hear all the time in government is that we're doing the same thing over and over again," Boucher said. "And I think we need to at least allow the chief to have this in his toolbox."
But Carter says a move to 12-hour patrol shifts will make the exodus of police officers even worse.
"If you go to 12-hour shifts, I've been told to my face by as many as 50, 60 people that they are going to resign because it would affect their families and their lives to the extent that they would have to make a choice," Carter warned.
"I don't want to do anything to lose officers," Boucher responded. "But I've worked 12-hour shifts. And it does give you a lot more flexibility and a lot more time off. And it's also going to cut back on the overtime, according to the police chief."
Boucher has a fire department background. He says members of another police union have told him they support the idea of 12-hour shifts.
Carter himself has spoken in favor of 12-hour shifts as recently as January during a meeting of the Shreveport Municipal Fire And Police Civil Service Board, which he also chairs. He says it would afford officers three days off during some weeks.
But Carter says of his words in January, "I was speaking as an old lieutenant."
"I haven't forgotten what it was like to be a single parent working at the police department. I understand exactly what they're talking about. So they've taken a vote. They've signed a petition. And they've made it plain that they want this fought," Carter said.
Carter said he's been authorized an unlimited budget to campaign against elected officials who push the plan through. Last fall, the SPOA put up billboards against Boucher over the police pay raise issue. Carter says the union could do that. Or it could be a mailing campaign. He's not sure yet.
Boucher says the city council and the mayor would have to give final approval for 12-hour patrol shifts, after passage in the state legislature.
Carter says a better way to boost the number officers on patrol would be to shift more personnel out of other divisions, including specialized units.
"There's no way to fix this without moving people back to patrol. You're going to have to increase your staffing to patrol. You have it in the department now. You do not yet have a manpower crisis. But you do have a staffing crisis in that (patrol) bureau. And it's going to have to be fixed immediately," Carter said.
Boucher expects Raymond to give the council a presentation on the proposed 12-hour shifts at Tuesday afternoon's meeting.