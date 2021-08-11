SHREVEPORT, La -- It's not Facebook Jail. But the Shreveport Police Department did see one of their recruiting ads get removed by the social media website.
Facebook said the ad was discriminatory. But police say they want more info.
"I have reached out to Facebook to get answers as to how the ad violated their job discrimination policies but have not received a response," spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
The ad for new patrol officers showed a picture of a male and female police officer with stern expressions. The wording read, "The Shreveport Police Department is searching for candidates for the next class of Shreveport's finest."
It continued, "Minimum requirements: Must be 21 (20-year-olds, call us and find out how you can get a head start on your first eligible academy.) High school diploma or G.E.D. Valid driver's license. No felony convictions. Must be willing to "be the change!"
When Facebook took that ad down, it posted a notification on the police department's Facebook page, saying, "Your job was removed because it goes against our jobs policies on discrimination."
It went on to warn the department it could lose access to posting jobs.
Undeterred, police put up a new hiring notice on its Facebook page, and took a jab at the social media giant.
"Unfortunately, Facebook doesn't see the need for police officers to help serve and protect as the necessity we do," the second ad began. "We can't do a fancy Facebook advertisement, but we are hiring for our upcoming October class. Don't miss out on the opportunity to become part of our team."
The ad went on to list who to contact and their phone numbers.
So what was discriminatory in the first ad? One commenter on Facebook, who says he was an Army recruiter, advises the police department to remove the age requirement.
Facebook media relations representative Andy Stone said, "We're looking into this situation."
The police says it used the same ad for the previous class, and it was never taken down. The department is trying to overcome a shortage of more than a hundred officers.