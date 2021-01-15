SHREVEPORT, La - The Shreveport Police Department recently received numerous complaints regarding phone scams.
The caller is attempting to solicit donations from citizens on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department. These calls have come from numbers with various (318) area codes.
If anyone receives a call where donations are being solicited on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department or any government organization, be aware, that this is a scam.
These scams can also be reported by calling (318) 673-7300 #3.