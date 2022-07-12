SHREVEPORT, La. - The abortion issue continues to be in the courts and in the media since the overturning of Roe versus Wade.
The Shreveport Pregnancy Center is a pro-life organization and that has seen some changes in the last couple weeks.
The center serves 25 to 30 women each month, and the numbers have risen since the decision. Over 250 women have come through the doors since the center was opened in August. They provide support, counseling, and options for women with unexpected pregnancies.
So what's changed the most recently?
"We're seeing a lot more women. We're expecting to see a lot more traffic, especially since the most recent trigger laws went back into effect. We know that women are feeling hopeless, because a lot of these women ... have had repeated abortions perhaps and they know that option is not on the table for Louisiana right now, so what do I do? So we want to give them hope," said Kelly Christian, Shreveport Pregnancy Center.
"We've had a huge increase. We've had churches that have contacted us, people that are saying, 'Hey we've wanted this and now we want to help.' It's been wonderful, it's been really good. We even had a nurse that just left her paid position to come and volunteer at our pregnancy center so that she can come alongside these women and help them," said Christian.
The center has also had three physicians volunteer to be on standby for ultrasounds and medical needs that may arise.
For more information, visit Shreveport Pregnancy Center.