SHREVEPORT, La-- Five priests who died during the 1873 yellow fever epidemic in Shreveport are one step closer to becoming saints. These priests are known for sacrificing their lives to serve the community despite knowing they would be in close contact with the ill amid the yellow fever epidemic. For their efforts, the priests will now be recognized as Servants of God.
This comes after Bishop Frances Malone’s press conference Tuesday morning at The Holy Trinity Catholic Church. This is the first of four steps towards sainthood. The timing of this journey is poignant as the world faces a similar health outbreak with the coronavirus pandemic.
The five priests are memorialized in the stained glass at Holy Trinity. The next step is to declare them as venerable. This happens after the Vatican does an in-depth investigation.
There has never been a saint from north Louisiana.