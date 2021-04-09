SHREVEPORT, La. – Another day, another piece of the “Is Amazon coming to Shreveport?” puzzle is filled.
Today, a cash sale deed for the property where the distribution facility is expected to be located was filed with the Caddo Clerk of Court’s office.
Owner Mansel O. Holmes sold the property, known as the Hunter Industrial Center, to CF Tamarin SHV LLC, a limited liability company based in Delaware. The company registered with the state of Louisiana on Feb. 8.
The property description is identical to what is included with a site development plan submitted last month to the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission. It’s located on Corporate Drive east of Twelve Mile Bayou.
On Wednesday, a permit was issued to Ryan Companies US, Inc., a Minnesota-based company with ties to Amazon to build a foundation for an almost 3.4 million square-foot, five-story distribution center. The “foundation only” permit has an estimated value of almost $6.4 million.
Neither the cash sale deed nor the foundation permit mention Amazon.
The project is referred to as Project Cosmeaux on the site plan.
Ryan Companies has constructed other Amazon fulfillment centers and warehouses in other states.
MacGregor Associates Architects is the architectural firm listed on the development application and CSRS, Inc., is the engineer. MacGregor Associates has worked with Ryan Companies in construction of other Amazon facilities.